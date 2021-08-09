Is This A Good Place To Work? A call center in the United States is pressuring employees to accept home surveillance.

Workers at call centers in Colombia who provide outsourced customer service to tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Uber are being urged to sign a contract that allows for intrusive surveillance at their homes to track their work performance.

Teleperformance, one of the world’s top call center firms, issued a new contract that allows AI-powered cameras to watch remote workers’ homes, according to an explosive NBC News investigation. The technology will also collect data on the worker’s family members, including minors, using voice analytics.

According to NBC News, an eight-page contract was given to 95 percent of Teleperformance’s 39,000 Colombian employees, allowing the business to implement the new home surveillance restrictions immediately after signing. Video cameras will be installed in the worker’s home, aiming towards the worker’s designated work space and computers, to monitor them in real-time, according to the contract.

The workers must also agree to Teleperformance employing AI-powered video analysis tools that can recognize things in the workspace, according to the document. It will identify items that are forbidden by Teleperformance’s security regulations, such as cell phones, paper, and other items.

The surveillance is intended to keep an eye on employees in a remote location, similar to what a human manager would do in the office. In actuality, though, it is significantly more obtrusive. Teleperformance also wants its employees to agree to share data and photographs of children who could be detected by video and audio surveillance techniques. They must also consent to share biometric information such as fingerprints and photographs. Workers are compelled to undergo a polygraph test if the firm requests it, according to a particularly troubling phrase in the agreement.

The arrangement with Teleperformance poses serious privacy concerns. “The contract provides for ongoing monitoring of not only what we do, but also our family,” remarked an Apple employee. “I believe it is extremely detrimental. We don’t work in a traditional office setting. I work from home, in my bedroom. She told the outlet, “I don’t want a camera in my bedroom.” She signed it because she was afraid of losing her job.

Teleperformance Colombia spokesman Mark Pfeiffer told NBC that the company is always searching for ways to improve the company’s experience for both employees and customers, with “privacy and respect as fundamental aspects in all we do.”

Teleperformance has been certified as a Great Place to Work in Colombia by a third-party accreditation that conducts confidential employee surveys, according to Pfeiffer. That is what he stated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.