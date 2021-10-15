Is The Palindrome Worth Grinding For In ‘Destiny 2’ Weapon Review? .

The Palindrome has earned a reputation as one of the greatest 140 RPM hand cannons to employ in the Crucible among the several 140 RPM hand cannons in “Destiny 2.” It has a tiny pool of excellent bonuses, and its base stats are excellent for its archetype, but is it really worth the hype? According to the light.gg database, the Palindrome has the longest range of any of “Destiny 2’s” non-sunset legendary 140 RPM hand cannons. Palindrome has a base range of 55 meters, allowing him to challenge targets up to 29 meters away. With Full Bore, Rangefinder, and a range masterwork, the effective range can be increased to over 36 meters.

The aim help stat on this weapon is 79, which is significantly lower than Fatebringer’s 84 and the Dire Promise’s 87. Targeting Adjuster and Hand Cannon Targeting mods, on the other hand, can make three-tapping Guardians as consistent as the aforementioned weapons.

When it comes to the weapon’s overall feel, the Palindrome is sharp and simple to operate. Its sights provide a crisp picture, there is no muzzle flash, and the weapon style is thin and unobtrusive. Many players ignore these weapon features, yet in frantic firefights, every bit of screen clarity helps.

Smallbore, Ricochet Rounds, High Caliber Rounds, Killing Wind, and Rangefinder are just a few of the perks available for the weapon. With upgrades like Adept Icarus Grip, which improves both range and in-air accuracy, the weapon’s Crucible viability can be increased even more.

The only significant disadvantage to this weapon is the time it takes to obtain it. Because the Palindrome can only be obtained through Nightfall strikes, players are at the mercy of RNG until they can easily harvest Grandmaster Nightfalls with 100% adept weapon drop rates.

There’s also the issue of the Nightfall weapon prizes, which rotate. If the Palindrome isn’t on the drop table, players won’t be able to farm for it.

Considering all of this, the Palindrome hand canon is well worth the effort for gamers who enjoy slaying in the Crucible. Fatebringers and Dire Promises, on the other hand, can come close to matching the Palindrome’s performance, making them excellent legendary weapon options.