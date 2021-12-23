Is The One Thousand Voices Still The Best Fusion Rifle In ‘Destiny 2’?

Since its release, the exotic One Thousand Voices fusion weapon has dominated the PvE meta in “Destiny 2,” and it’s easy to understand why. The 1K Voices managed to reach new and ludicrous heights with Season 15’s Particle Deconstruction mod, which unleashes a true beam of destruction that can ruin anything it encounters.

The 30th Anniversary Update just gave linear fusion weapons a big bump. Another top-tier exotic heavy weapon that is a direct contender to 1K’s damage output, the Sleeper Simulant, has received a significant damage boost, putting it in a very excellent situation in the current sandbox.

Furthermore, the return of Gjallarhorn ushers in a rocket launcher meta that hasn’t been seen in a long time in the game. Is it still worth farming for the One Thousand Voices in the face of such fierce competition? For end-game PvE actions, Particle Deconstruction is still a must-have. This mod alone can increase the damage of a fusion rifle by 40%, which is more than a Well of Radiance buff or a Shadowshot tether debuff.

Both 1K Voices and Sleeper Simulant may deliver insane levels of damage to any target they hit with the mod equipped and fully stacked on an enemy.

Sleeper will far outperform 1K Voices in terms of pure numerical values. Youtuber Aztecross and his pals tested the damage values of the recently-buffed weapons against the Templar and discovered some intriguing findings.

Gjallarhorn, Whisper of the Worm, Sleeper Simulant, and the Fourth Horseman defeated the One Thousand Voices.

One Thousand Voices trades DPS for simplicity of use as compared to Sleeper Simulant. 1K, unlike Sleeper, does not require crits to be successful. The only thing players have to do is point the weapon at the enemy and squeeze the trigger until they run out of ammunition. Even though they deal less total damage, the 1K Voices may easily melt raid bosses.

Even with the addition of Gjallarhorn and significant upgrades to other heavy weapons, One Thousand Voices remains competitive. It’s simple to use and can deal a lot of damage, but the fact that it can only be obtained during the Last Wish raid limits its appeal to many players.