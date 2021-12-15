Is The Forerunner In Destiny 2’s Weapon Review The Best Sidearm In The Game?

The 30th Anniversary update has been out for a week, and “Destiny 2” players have received a taste of how powerful the new Forerunner exotic sidearm can be in both PvE and PvP. This throwback weapon is nearly as powerful as it was in the original “Halo” game, making it a wonderful love letter to Bungie’s early fans.

In the correct hands, the Forerunner is a deadly weapon capable of knocking down most opponents in a matter of shots, and its unique catalyst provides it an intriguing playstyle that may appeal to a wide range of gamers. Overall, this is a fantastic weapon that can be used at any range. The best part is that it’s completely free. This is what makes the pistol so effective.

Damage Profile of the Forerunner

The Forerunner is a sidearm that hits like a hand cannon. It’s even stated on the gun’s lore page. The intrinsic perk Full Stop comes included with this heavy pistol, allowing it to fire in full auto while improving precision damage against unshielded enemies.

In PvE, the Forerunner has the ability to hit over 10,000 damage per precision strike at ridiculous distances that no other sidearm can reach. As a result, the weapon works well as a pocket sniper rifle, allowing you to deal with troublesome Hobgoblins, Psions, or Vandals from a safe distance.

In the Crucible, the Forerunner is a unique creature. It can three-tap Guardians to the head from scout rifle ranges, and its quick draw time makes it a good fit for a Harmony bow setup. Let the killing spree begin by tagging someone with a bow, then finishing them off with this sidearm.

Overview of Exotic Catalyst

The Rock, which is essentially a “Halo” fragmentation bomb, is unlocked by using the catalyst. Players will be able to throw frag grenades after earning a kill, but at the cost of some extra ammo. This uses no grenade energy, thus it’s an excellent method to keep your stacks for Surplus.

In the Crucible, if the grenade explodes exactly beneath Guardians, it can kill them outright. In PvE, these grenades can work in tandem with modifications like Elemental Ordnance and Warmind Cells, allowing for new build possibilities.

The Negatives

The Forerunner's major flaw is its low ammunition economy. Players won't be able to use this as their primary weapon because it requires Special Ammo unless they spec heavily in sidearm ammo mods.