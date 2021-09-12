Is Leeds United against Liverpool on TV? Find out where you can watch it, as well as the channel, live stream, and team news.

Liverpool returns to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as they travel to Leeds United for their second away match of the season.

In their first three games, Jurgen Klopp’s team has earned seven out of a possible nine points, with their most recent result being a 1-1 draw against projected championship contenders Chelsea.

Leeds are yet to win a game this season, with a loss to Manchester United on the opening day followed by draws against Everton and Burnley.

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds takes occur at Elland Road on Sunday, September 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will begin coverage at 4 p.m.

The major news is that, following a U-turn on the five-day suspension, both sides will be permitted to select their Brazilian players.

Because Raphinha will be available for Leeds, Klopp will be able to select both Alisson Becker and Fabinho.

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino will be out due to a hamstring ailment, while Takumi Minamino will also be absent due to an injury that forced him to return from international duty early.

Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, and Harvey Elliott have all returned to training and are all in contention.

Although Robin Koch remains out with a pelvic injury, Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Stuart Dallas, Junior Firpo, and Mateusz Klich are all available for Leeds.

Day of the deadline for signing Dan James may also make his first appearance for the club.