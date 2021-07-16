Is it worth playing ‘Battlefield 1′ in 2021?

There are few games set in World War 1, but “Battlefield 1” did an excellent job of creating an immersive and believable atmosphere, with a single-player campaign that honors those who died in the world’s first global conflict and a multiplayer experience that stays true to the “Battlefield” experience.

“Battlefield 1” received relatively positive reviews when it was released in 2016, thanks to the game’s enhanced gunplay, satisfying gameplay, breathtaking locations, and DICE’s award-winning sound design that brought the battlefield to life. However, the game was still “Battlefield” at its core, and it brought with it some old faults as well as some new ones that gamers didn’t care for.

When compared to “Battlefield 4,” “Battlefield 1” had a far higher immersion factor.

As players crawled through trenches, their guns would get caked in mud, officer whistles would ring through the air signaling the start of a tremendous push, and soldiers’ war cries would fill the air with the sounds of triumph and defeat. Every combat felt like a desperate struggle for survival, and weapons felt and sounded powerful.

From a gameplay standpoint, “Battlefield 1” is very similar to the other games in the series.

There are four main player classes (including the new Sentry kits) that can play diverse roles, and a team can choose from a variety of vehicles, ranging from early tank models to Behemoth-class vehicles like armored trains, air ships, dreadnaughts, and super heavy tanks. These Behemoths were fantastic at turning battles around, but they were also a touch unjust.

Some players also complained that the game’s realism was harmed by the prominence of automatic and semi-automatic weapons, while standard-issue bolt-action rifles were primarily consigned to the Scout class.

In terms of player numbers, “Battlefield 1” still maintains a sizable following in most places, at least on PC. The Asian regions, in particular, contain dozens of active servers, but official servers, like those in “Battlefield V,” are prone to hacker attacks.

Overall, “Battlefield 1” is a game that should be played in 2021. Although it’s an impressively immersive game that accurately recreates every aspect of “Battlefield,” some will argue that running and gunning isn’t really a playstyle that fits the World War I era. Additionally, with the impending release of “Battlefield 2042,” some players may prefer to wait.