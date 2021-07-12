Is it still worth buying ‘Battlefield 4’ in 2021?

Following the reveal of “Battlefield 2042,” players are flooding back into “Battlefield 4,” filling the game’s once-empty servers and reigniting the community’s affection for the game’s massive, mayhem-fueled bouts.

However, the massive influx of players didn’t just bring back veterans. A growing number of new players are also signing up for the first time in “Battlefield 4,” beginning off what might be a full-fledged resurrection of the game just months before the release of “2042.”

Some gamers may be questioning if “Battlefield 4” is still worth purchasing in 2021, but with the recent inflow of new players and the game’s availability on Steam at a significant discount, now is definitely the best time to do so.

When EA announced “Battlefield 2042” at E3, “Battlefield 4” witnessed a significant increase in player numbers, causing the developers to set up new servers on the west coast to meet the demands of the players. In the weeks that followed, interest in the game soared around the globe, reviving “Battlefield 4” servers all across the world.

Since the E3 showcase, server population hasn’t been an issue for “Battlefield 4.” During peak hours, players will have no trouble finding a match, and depending on the region, some players may even discover a number of servers humming with activity at odd or irregular times.

“Battlefield 4” has also held up well over time. Despite the fact that the game was released in 2014, it still looks stunning and the overall gameplay design stands up after all these years.

With thundering cannon barrages and choirs of guns singing to the tune of DICE’s beautifully constructed soundtrack and audio design, gunplay and vehicular action in “Battlefield 4” is incredibly satisfying.

In terms of balance, new players will have nothing to fear from veterans, as the equipment offered at the start of the game is capable of competing with that earned later in the game.

Due to the annual Steam Summer Sale, the premium edition of “Battlefield 4” is presently available on Steam for a significant discount. This unlocks all of the game’s DLCs, as well as a slew of premium features including extra cosmetics and the ability to skip server lines with premium priority.

For fans of first-person shooters, “Battlefield 4” is a must-have, and it’s likely that the game will see plenty of action until the release of “Battlefield 2042.”