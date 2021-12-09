Is Gjallarhorn Worth The Hype In ‘Destiny 2′ Weapon Review?

The long wait for the return of “Destiny 1’s” most iconic heavy weapon is now over, as Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack customers may now obtain the exotic Gjallarhorn rocket launcher and wreak havoc on humanity’s adversaries wherever they may be.

The revamped Gjallarhorn will feel just as great to “Destiny” veterans as it did before. For those who have only recently begun the series with “Destiny 2,” this rocket launcher may appear to be a far-fetched mythology.

Thankfully, Gjallarhorn is still a fantastic weapon in its most recent incarnation. Thanks to one minor adjustment Bungie decided to make to the gun, it’s even better than before. If you’re worried about how the gun will perform in the current meta, don’t be. Gjallarhorn is on its way to being a meta choice, especially after rocket launcher mods are added.

Overview of the Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher

Gjallarhorn’s Wolfpack Rounds perk allows him to deal massive damage with a single rocket that splits into numerous tracking rockets that will pursue down anything in its path. If there is just one target within the blast radius, all rockets will swerve in that direction.

The new impact of Gjallarhorn’s Pack Hunter perk in “Destiny 2” makes it even better. All non-exotic rocket launchers owned by teammates will shoot Wolfpack Rounds after firing a rocket, thereby turning all other rocket launchers into a mini-Gjallarhorn. This means that even if they don’t have Gjallarhorn, all players will be able to employ Wolfpack Rounds. As revealed by YouTuber Aztecross and his gang, Gjallarhorn can stand toe-to-toe with Sleeper Simulant in a straight-up damage test without Particle Deconstruction. Because it does not require mods to do competitive damage, the weapon is viable in all game modes.

Catalyst of Gjallarhorn

By adding a second rocket to Gjallarhorn’s magazine, the catalyst effectively doubles his DPS. Gjallarhorn can also spawn extra tracking rockets after it kills an enemy, making it helpful in both single-target and add-clear circumstances.

There’s no reason not to receive the catalyst from Gjallarhorn. The procedure is straightforward, and the payoff is well worth the effort.

Overall, Gjallarhorn is likely to be a heavy weapon of choice for fireteams tasked with removing the boss’ health bar. It’s surprising how useful a rocket launcher can be, especially if “The Witch Queen” contains a seasonal. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.