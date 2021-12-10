Is Eyasluna Any Good in ‘Destiny 2’ Gun Review?

Eyasluna was frequently employed as one of the go-to hand cannons in the first game due to its consistency and ease of use when compared to other meta alternatives. This gun may find itself in a tough situation now that it’s back in “Destiny 2,” as it competes with the rest of the meta options in the current PvP and PvE sandbox.

Eyasluna is now more than just another 140 RPM hand cannon, thanks to a great perk pool and awesome basic stats. This pistol, like the Palindrome or the Fatebringer, may be a total threat in any game style if the wielder is competent enough to unlock its full potential.

The Eyasluna is incredible, which is why every player should own at least one nice copy.

Base Stats And Benefits Of Eyasluna

On paper, this rifle has above-average handling, range, and stability, with a 54 Handling, 56 Range, and a generous 68 Stability rating. This weapon outranges both Palindrome and Fatebringer by a little margin without any perks, and its recoil is significantly more tolerable because to its high Stability.

Because Eyasluna does not have access to barrel perks, the other hand cannons will have greater Range numbers overall. Eyasluna can only hit up to 35.5 meters, which is around two meters less than the finest Fatebringers and Palindromes, even with all range-extending perks.

Eyasluna, on the other hand, may be equipped with Kill Clip, Demolitionist, or Headstone, making it ideal for ability-focused builds or snagging long killstreaks in 6-player PvP battles.

This weapon shines brightest in the domain of aim assistance. Eyasluna can attain 95 aim assist with the Helmet Targetting mod or the Moving Target perk, making the pistol feel like it’s shooting brick-sized bullets for very little money. This accuracy boost will be seen by players regardless of their input technique.

Eyasluna Perk Rolls at Their Finest

On Eyasluna, players should strive to obtain as much Range as possible. To attain a 31-meter effective range, use Hitmark or Sureshot sights with either High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds. With Rangefinder, this can be expanded to 35-36 meters.

Kill Clip is great for going on extended streaks, and it can also make the weapon more forgiving, allowing for rapid Guardian kills with two head blows and one body hit. Rapid Hit, Snapshot are more options.