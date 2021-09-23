Is Ager’s Scepter in ‘Destiny 2’ Worth Getting?

The Ager’s Scepter is an intriguing new addition to the wide pool of exotic weapons in “Destiny 2.” In “Season of the Lost,” this is the first-ever Stasis trace gun, making it extremely unique.

In “Destiny 2,” there are plenty of exotic trace weapons to choose from, but Ager’s Scepter stands out thanks to its unique damage type and inherent benefits. Players should remember that this weapon can synergize with Stasis subclasses, and its exotic catalyst can be absolutely destructive even against raid bosses, before dismissing it as just another laser beam for farming the Thrallway.

Here’s why Ager’s Scepter from “Destiny 2” is a fantastic weapon.

Exotic Catalyst Ager’s Scepter

The catalyst for this trace rifle allows it to fire in a different mode, considerably increasing its DPS. Ager’s Scepter acquires the Will Given Form perk when the catalyst is fitted, which allows the weapon to drain Super energy in return for a longer magazine, substantially enhanced damage, and the ability to freeze foes in an area after a kill.

The freeze-on-kill function is particularly useful for crowd control, especially when dealing with swarms of bursting opponents. The value of this freeze effect, however, is mostly due to its synergy with Stasis subtypes.

Ager’s catalyst can tremendously help stasis aspects that create Stasis Shards while shattering crystals or foes, since it can offer them with a continual supply of shards that restore ability energy. Shadebinders may employ Ager’s Iceflare Bolts to produce seeking missiles indefinitely, Revenants can spam Shatterdive, and Behemoths can simply glide through frozen targets to shatter them quickly.

Bosses can be fully melted by a raiding group with powered Ager’s Scepters standing on a Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn.

In The Crucible, Ager’s Scepter

Surprisingly, as long as the catalyst is placed, Ager’s Scepter may be highly effective in PvP. A full-powered Ager can kill Guardians in a matter of seconds, even if they are utilizing their Supers. However, without the catalyst, the weapon’s lethality is lackluster, and flinching can make aim tracking difficult.

Under the right circumstances, players can take out an entire opposition team with just the Ager’s Scepter. Although it can be effective in the appropriate hands and settings, other weapons in PvP are still more competitive than the Ager’s.