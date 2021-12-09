Is A New ‘Splinter Cell’ Game In The Works At Ubisoft? Details are available on the internet.

Aside from earlier allegations that the stealth shooter videogame is in its early stages of production, a new set of details detailed what fans may expect from the future series edition from Ubisoft.

Tom Henderson, a video game writer recognized for his deep knowledge of “Call of Duty: Vanguard” and “Battlefield 2042,” released additional insights regarding the rumored next “Splinter Cell” game on Twitter. “Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell game, which is still in early development,” Henderson explained, “is currently scoped as a… you got it… Open World of sorts.”

A few anonymous quotes were also mentioned by the insider, most likely from sources close to the project. The stealth game is described as “a more stealthy version of Assassin’s Creed,” according to one comment, and “akin to how Halo Infinite has done its Open World,” according to another. “Halo Infinite’s” campaign allows players to complete missions and side quests at their leisure. Its gameplay cycle is one that Ubisoft’s stealth shooter game may benefit from.

Unfortunately, no information about the forthcoming “Splinter Cell” game has been released by Ubisoft. Several insiders and news outlets, however, have confirmed its existence.

According to reports, Ubisoft tested a “Splinter Cell”-style game in the first half of 2021. It’s thought that the game contains aspects similar to “Hitman,” which coincides with Henderson’s assertion.

Over the years, Sam Fisher, the main protagonist of the “Splinter Cell” series, has made cameo appearances in a number of spin-off games. “Splinter Cell: Blacklist,” the series’ most recent main installment, was released in 2013. While the game elevated the series to new heights by providing intense action, it was also controversial due to a number of flaws. It’s unclear whether Henderson’s knowledge on the future “Splinter Cell” game is correct at this time.

In the absence of formal confirmation from Ubisoft, fans should keep their expectations in check and regard these revelations as very speculative at this time. It was previously confirmed that a VR game set in the “Splinter Cell” universe is in the works, with a multiplayer campaign possible.