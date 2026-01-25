Is a Digital Loan the Right Move for Mama Mboga’s Business Expansion?

For small business owners in Kenya, the allure of digital loans can be tempting. The promise of quick cash for expansion or inventory replenishment often leads entrepreneurs to take risks. However, for Mama Mboga, a kiosk owner looking to diversify into cereals, it’s important to tread carefully before tapping on that “Apply Loan” button. Experts warn that the high-interest rates associated with digital credit may lead to financial peril if not carefully managed.

The Risk of High-Interest Digital Loans

While digital loans are marketed as a fast solution to business cash flow problems, they can quickly become a trap. For Mama Mboga, the temptation to borrow KSh 10,000 via M-Pesa to buy stock might seem manageable, but the reality is often much more difficult. Lenders charge annualized interest rates that can exceed 100%, which means the money borrowed grows faster than the business can profit.

Take the example of borrowing KSh 5,000 for stock and being required to repay KSh 5,750 in just two weeks. With tight margins in the cereals business and fierce competition, selling that stock fast enough to cover the interest plus make a profit becomes a daunting challenge. “Digital loans are like fire,” warns financial analyst Kevin Mutiso. “Good for cooking, but they will burn your house down if you are careless.”

Alternatives to Digital Credit

Before resorting to digital loans, Mama Mboga should consider less risky alternatives. The government’s Hustler Fund, with an annual interest rate of just 8%, offers a cheaper and more sustainable option. Designed specifically for small-scale entrepreneurs, the Hustler Fund provides a better solution for those needing patient capital to expand their businesses.

Another practical option is to reinvest daily profits into the business. For example, saving KSh 200 per day can add up to KSh 6,000 in just one month—debt-free capital that can be used to buy more stock or expand the business in a sustainable way. Though slower than taking a loan, this method offers peace of mind and avoids the crushing burden of interest.

The advice is clear: avoid digital loans for business expansion unless there is a guaranteed order or a significantly higher profit margin than the loan’s interest. If the cereals don’t sell, the interest continues to grow, and the debt becomes unmanageable.

In the end, Mama Mboga’s kiosk is her livelihood, and it’s crucial not to gamble its future on high-interest, faceless loans. Instead, by using savings or seeking loans with better terms, she can grow her business steadily, avoiding the perils that have led many small businesses to fail.