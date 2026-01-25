Irish Ministers Reject Grok Paywall as Insufficient to Tackle Deepfake Concerns

Irish ministers have sharply criticized a recent move by Elon Musk’s social media platform X to place the AI tool Grok, which generates sexualized deepfakes, behind a paywall, calling it an ineffective and superficial solution to the ongoing controversy. The tool has raised alarm across both Ireland and the UK after being used to create explicit images, including those of minors, further escalating concerns over its ethical and legal implications.

Paywall Seen as “Window Dressing” by Irish Officials

On Friday, both Ireland’s AI and media ministers made public statements condemning the decision. Deputy Premier Simon Harris argued that the issue was not about whether users pay for access but about the broader ethical dilemma of enabling technology that generates harmful content. “It’s not an issue as to whether or not you have to pay for the technology or not, it’s an issue as to whether the technology is engaging in carrying out functions that clearly, to any right-thinking person, are not permissible,” Harris stated.

Junior Minister for AI Niamh Smyth echoed the sentiment, calling the introduction of a paywall a mere “window dressing” that failed to address the core issue. She expressed concerns for parents worried about the misuse of their children’s images and emphasized that the paywall would do little to stop the dissemination of such harmful content. “Making it a subscription/paywall doesn’t give me any comfort and certainly wouldn’t give the Irish Government or parents comfort,” Smyth said. “It doesn’t really mean anything in terms of the disseminating of those images.”

In response to the growing controversy, several high-profile Irish officials have deactivated their X accounts, including Smyth herself. Speaking at a public event in Dublin, she urged others to follow suit, particularly after witnessing the increasing prominence of similar concerns raised by organizations like Women’s Aid. “Anybody that I can encourage to disable their account, I would do,” she added, framing the decision as both a personal and political stand against the platform’s perceived inadequacies in tackling deepfake abuse.

Patrick O’Donovan, Ireland’s Media Minister, also announced that he had deactivated his X account, citing both the abuse he had experienced on the platform and the disturbing reports about Grok. O’Donovan explained that the platform had become increasingly uncomfortable to use, and the recent issues surrounding the AI tool solidified his decision to leave. “Whether it is trying to communicate something important or just posting personal updates, it inevitably follows a wave of abuse. So I’ve deactivated it,” O’Donovan told Limerick Live 95 radio.

Data Protection Concerns Grow as X Faces Scrutiny

As part of an ongoing investigation, Ireland’s media and data watchdogs have engaged with X over the use of Grok to generate sexualized images of people. The Irish Data Protection Commission confirmed it had sent a series of questions to the company and was awaiting their responses. Meanwhile, Minister Smyth has called for the EU to step in if X fails to address the situation appropriately. “I want them in to talk to us, and if they won’t come to me, perhaps I will go to them,” Smyth said, referring to the company’s Dublin office. “The heavy hand of the EU is needed.”

Earlier this week, Smyth remarked that the creation and distribution of such images via Grok likely violated existing laws. Her office has since requested a meeting with X executives to further address these concerns, with serious consequences implied should the company be found in violation of Irish or EU regulations.

The matter is drawing increased attention from other European bodies, with the Irish Attorney General now examining whether existing legislation offers sufficient protections to those potentially affected by the misuse of the tool.