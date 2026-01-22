The Irish Government is under fire for its response to the abuse image controversy surrounding Grok, an AI tool embedded in the social media platform X. The tool, which allows users to manipulate images, has been accused of enabling the creation of sexual abuse imagery, including images of children. Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has called for immediate criminal investigations into the matter, accusing the Government of a “muted” and “confusing” approach to the issue.

During a session in the Dáil, Cairns questioned Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the Government’s response to the disturbing reports. She cited the alarming volume of images generated by Grok, which allows users to edit photographs, including altering them to create sexualized content. Cairns revealed that, last year, new editing features were added to Grok that allowed users to undress individuals in photos, without any apparent consideration for the tool’s potential misuse. Furthermore, Cairns emphasized that no age restrictions were included to prevent the generation of child sexual abuse images, resulting in the proliferation of harmful content.

“Up to 6,700 sexually suggestive or explicit images are being generated by Grok every hour,” Cairns said, stressing the scale of the problem. She demanded to know why the Government had not initiated criminal investigations into the production and distribution of these images, which she argued were in clear violation of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

Government Responds to Growing Outrage

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the scandal as “outrageous” and “shocking.” He assured the public that the Government was taking the issue seriously, and that the Attorney General had been consulted for advice. Martin also announced plans to convene a meeting with relevant ministers to address the issue. He stressed that existing legislation, including the AI Act, would be examined to determine if any gaps existed in the law that would require immediate action.

Despite the outcry, Martin acknowledged that he was not yet aware of any specific investigations by the Gardaí, Ireland’s national police service, into the matter. However, he stated that ministers were not always alerted to every ongoing investigation.

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless also weighed in on the controversy, describing Grok’s role in the creation of abuse images as a challenging issue. He noted that Grok is a publication tool, rather than the “primary tool” used for such purposes, which has complicated efforts to address the situation. Lawless emphasized that the rapid evolution of technology necessitates legislative measures that can anticipate new challenges, as “technology will always evolve.”

Lawless further highlighted the importance of the EU’s forthcoming Artificial Intelligence Act as a potential opportunity to regulate tools like Grok. However, he cautioned that the world is still grappling with the implications of such technology and called on legislators to act swiftly.

The controversy over Grok has sparked widespread calls for tighter regulation of AI tools, especially those that could be misused for harmful purposes. As lawmakers continue to examine existing legislation and explore potential reforms, the issue remains a growing concern in both Ireland and the broader international community.