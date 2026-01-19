IPOA Investigates Police Shooting of Businessman in Karatina Amid Protests

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a full investigation into the fatal police shooting of businessman George Gathu Matheri, which has sparked widespread outrage in Nyeri County. The incident occurred late on the night of January 18, 2026, at the Rubis Petrol Station in Karatina, and has led to furious protests by residents, who are demanding justice.

Matheri, a local car wash owner and son of a former tea director, was shot dead by police officers during a routine patrol. The police claim Matheri attempted to grab an officer’s AK-47 rifle, resulting in a violent altercation and the fatal shooting. However, the family and witnesses strongly dispute this account, asserting that Matheri was unarmed and was shot after a brief verbal exchange.

Timeline of the Incident

According to the police, two Administration Police officers confronted Matheri during their patrol. An alleged scuffle followed, leading to the shooting. Yet, multiple eyewitnesses paint a different picture. They describe a short argument followed by four gunshots—two to Matheri’s head and two to his chest. This starkly contrasts the police’s narrative, which has fueled suspicions of an extrajudicial killing.

The incident triggered immediate violence, as angry residents took to the streets, blocking the Nairobi-Karatina highway with burning tires and boulders. Protests intensified, with demonstrators hurling stones at police vehicles and setting fire to an Isuzu truck parked nearby. The unrest continued for hours, with the town under heavy security, including a significant deployment of the General Service Unit (GSU).

Investigation and Arrest

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan confirmed that the officer believed to have fired the fatal shots has been arrested and is currently in detention. His firearm has been seized for ballistic analysis, and forensic experts are collecting evidence from the crime scene. “We assure the family and the public of a thorough and independent investigation,” Hassan said, adding that if the officer is found guilty, he will face legal consequences.

Despite the arrest, tensions remain high in Karatina. Residents have expressed deep dissatisfaction with the police force, which they claim has been involved in a series of violent incidents in the region. Many see the killing as part of a broader pattern of police impunity, especially during routine patrols, which locals allege often involve harassment and extortion.

“They didn’t have to kill him,” said a distraught relative at the Karatina Hospital mortuary. “They shot him like an animal.” The pain and anger among the community are palpable, as they wait for justice to be served.

This incident has placed further scrutiny on the conduct of police officers in Central Kenya, where similar incidents have occurred in recent years. As IPOA investigators comb through the evidence, the community’s call for accountability grows louder, demanding a fair and transparent process that could help restore trust in law enforcement.