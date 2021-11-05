Intelligence Report Reveals Plot Against US Power Grid Using DJI Mavic 2; Warns

Following the finding of an intelligence bulletin revealing a conspiracy involving the use of a drone to attack an electrical grid in Pennsylvania on July 16, 2020, a fresh warning has been issued.

Last year, a DJI Mavic 2 connected with thick copper wire was believed to have been used in an attempted attack on a Pennsylvania substation, according to US officials. The Joint Intelligence Bulletin (JIB), received by ABC News in late October, indicates that this is the first time such an occurrence has been detected as a prospective drone assault in one of the country’s energy infrastructures.

In 2020, a drone was discovered on top of a structure near a Pennsylvania power substation. The drone, according to the National Counterterrorism Center, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI, was designed to disrupt operations by short-circuiting transformers.

To conceal the device’s identification, the person or group responsible removed the memory card, camera, and all markings. Federal sources told CNN that the intelligence alert is being sent now to “raise awareness about the event and the wider threat of drones to key infrastructure.” The illegal use of drones over energy infrastructure and other potential targets is causing increasing concern in the country these days. During the 1991 Gulf War, the US military employed Tomahawk cruise missiles containing spools of carbon fiber wire to cause blackouts in Iraq’s power system.

To achieve the same result in 1999, F-117 Nighthawk stealth combat jets dropped cluster bombs with BLU-114/B submunitions filled with graphite filament over Serbia. Drones, unlike other weapons, are difficult to detect and even more difficult to protect against.

“No operator has been identified to date, and we are publishing this assessment now to raise awareness of this occurrence among federal, state, local, tribal, and territory law enforcement and security partners who may meet similarly modified UAS,” the intelligence bulletin stated.

It was not known how dangerous this modified drone was in its original form. To some extent, the alleged intended method of attack appears to be founded on true science.