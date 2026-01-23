Insurance Leaders Embrace AI for Survival Amid Growing Pressure

As insurers face mounting challenges, a groundbreaking report from KPMG highlights a dramatic shift in the industry’s approach to technology. The 2026 Global Tech Report, titled “Leading in the Intelligence Age,” reveals that 88% of insurance executives are betting heavily on the integration of ‘Agentic AI’ to meet customer demands and stay competitive. No longer content with incremental changes, insurance CEOs are plunging into Artificial Intelligence (AI), seeking faster returns on investment (ROI) in an era defined by rapidly evolving customer expectations and escalating fraud risks.

The emergence of “Agentic AI”—autonomous systems capable of decision-making rather than mere data analysis—is at the heart of the industry’s transformation. Insurers are increasingly turning to these advanced systems to bridge operational gaps and meet the expectations of a tech-savvy consumer base. As KPMG’s report outlines, the insurance sector, which has long been criticized for its slow adaptation to change, is now scrambling to implement AI technologies that can deliver immediate, actionable results.

The Talent Dilemma

However, the transition to AI is not without its obstacles. One of the most significant hurdles highlighted in the report is the talent gap. While 88% of insurance companies are investing heavily in AI, more than half (53%) acknowledge a shortage of skilled professionals who can effectively manage these systems. This stark reality points to a critical issue: while AI promises to revolutionize the industry, the human expertise necessary to harness its full potential is still in short supply.

Looking ahead, 68% of organizations aim to achieve full AI maturity by the end of 2026. Yet, only 24% have successfully scaled AI across their operations. The gap between ambition and implementation is widening, with the industry facing a race against time to close this divide. Despite concerns that AI could replace human workers, the report suggests that a hybrid model will emerge, with human management of AI agents becoming an essential skill. Leaders anticipate that 92% of AI management will remain in the hands of people, underlining the importance of a skilled workforce even as technology advances.

Implications for Kenya’s Insurance Market

The global trend towards AI-driven insurance models presents a cautionary tale for Kenya’s insurance sector. The report warns that local insurers, already grappling with low market penetration, will need to accelerate their digital transformation efforts to avoid being overtaken by more agile, technology-forward competitors. As global insurers make bold moves to digitize, the race for AI talent and technological prowess intensifies, setting the stage for a new wave of disruption in the industry.

Ultimately, KPMG’s report suggests that the real winners in the insurance space by 2026 won’t necessarily be those with the best algorithms, but those with the best human teams to manage them. With AI set to redefine the industry, the pressure is on for insurers to adapt or risk being left behind.