Instagram may provide a moderator option for live videos and a Like button for stories.

Instagram is rumored to be introducing a feature that allows users to add moderators to live videos, as well as a dedicated like button for its vanishing stories.

The rumors originate from Alessandro Paluzzi, a “reverse engineer” who routinely looks into the code of social networking apps to investigate what the creators are up to behind the scenes.

He’s claimed that Snapchat is testing a new community feature, said that Twitter is testing a new community feature, and revealed various updates for Instagram in the last week alone.

One of Paluzzi’s key breakthroughs in terms of the latter is that