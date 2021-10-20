Instagram has launched a new feature called Collabs, which allows users to collaborate on posts and reels.

Instagram has begun testing a feature called Collabs, which allows users to collaborate on a post and share likes. As part of an update, the photo and video sharing software now allows users to submit feeds and reels from their PCs.

Instagram users will be able to utilize their web browser to write posts, upload photos, and videos. According to Engadget, the update will come to a close on Thursday.

When using the web browser to make Instagram updates, users may take advantage of all of the desktop functionalities while creating posts and reels.

In June, Instagram began testing the ability for users to upload outside of the mobile app. Users noticed the long-awaited functionality for the first time on their desktops at that time.

Meanwhile, Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer and reverse engineer, discovered the functionality through reverse engineering, just like he did with the other popular apps and postings on his profile, earlier in May. He did clarify, though, that the feature was simply an internal test at the time.

Along with the online version update, the Facebook-owned platform also unveiled the Collabs test feature.

A post or Reel can be owned and controlled by two authors using the Collabs test feature. To participate in the uploaded post, the posting party merely needs to invite another Instagram user. Through the tagging screen, you can send an invitation.

The Collabs test feature shows the post or reel to both co-authors. They’ll also be able to see how many people have seen the post, how many people have engaged with it, and how many people have commented on it.

However, the collaboration will only begin after the invitation is accepted. When the person accepts the invitation, both of their accounts will display in the reel or feed’s header and content.

Before Tuesday’s launch, some users saw the Collabs function on Instagram’s desktop version. The corporation began a small-scale global test in July.

A fundraiser option is also being added to Instagram’s feed post. According to TechCrunch, this allows users to start a fundraising using the create button.