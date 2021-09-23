Insiders From ‘Genshin Impact’ Reveal Scaramouche, Yaoyao, Baizhu, And Yunjin’s Release Dates.

Kokomi was originally revealed as one of the characters heading to “Genshin Impact” in the near future by miHoYo. More information about Dendro characters Scaramouche, Baizhu, Yaoyao, and Yunjin is now available online, but the Chinese gaming company keeps mute about the other leaked characters.

Thanks to various industry insiders, “Genshin Impact” fans now know when and what to expect from other leaked characters who are expected to debut in the game very soon.

Ubatcha, Sukuna, abc64, Project Celestia, Genshin Intel, and Lumie were among the tipsters who participated in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Tuesday. Fans were permitted to ask questions of the insiders during the activity. Dendro characters were mentioned in one of the thread’s questions.

Rumors that Dendro will be released in “Genshin Impact” Update 2.3 are false, according to industry insiders. However, if it occurs, it will be only “coincidental.” Dendro is one of the game’s seven elements, and it is currently used by none of the playable characters.

Several opponents have the ability to use a Dendro shield, which provides them with significant attacking and defensive capabilities. Insider Lumie said of Scaramouche, “Scaramouche existed as an NPC in 1.1, but his entry was erased from 1.2 forward.” His model was still available as a cutscene-only model in some patches (1.2-1.4?).”

“Then his mesh was erased, leaving only his hair as a texture. In 2.0, he was reintroduced. Nobody knows why they did this. They went on to say that his model only occupied a minor fraction of the game.

Unfortunately, the sources were unable to provide any information regarding his launch date. They could only speculate on whether or not he would be released in the game anytime soon.

Another figure about whom fans want to learn more is Yaoyao. “Data was gathered during the CBT1/CBT2 timeframe. Dendro Catalyst, despite never having been seen. “Aside from brief mentions in in-game text and voice-overs, there is no further data,” the sources revealed.

Yunjin was also mentioned by the informants.

“She was originally datamined to be Geo polearm, but according to the leaked Moonchase sequence footage, her eyesight has been modified to either Anemo or Cryo. “However, based on a little pixelated image, it is impossible to determine for sure,” they said.

"Data was mined during the CBT1 and CBT2 eras. She was originally Geo polearm, but since the Moonchase sequence was leaked, she could potentially be Anemo or Cryo. The only other references are in-game text and voice-overs," says the model.