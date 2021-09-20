Insider Information on ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ DLC.

It has been revealed that “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will receive one final DLC character this year. While Nintendo has yet to announce the name of the last character, fans may have a better sense of where it comes from today.

The supposed most recent tip about “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s” final DLC character came from a trustworthy industry insider known as Samus Hunter. The future figure, according to the insider, will not be from first-party games, indicating that it will not be a Nintendo character.

Hunter believes that Spirit Battles will appear in all subsequent Nintendo titles, but since the big games were already featured in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” fresh material will most likely come from third-party games.

“I’d guess an 80% possibility, although the chances of the final character being a first-party character are slim.”

Spirit Battles will be available in WarioWare, “Dread,” and all future games. When asked if the final DLC character would be from a third-party game, the insider replied earlier this month, “Pokémon,” “Astral Chain,” “Paper Mario,” and other recent significant Switch titles are all represented.”

Many fans have speculated in recent months that the game’s final DLC character will be a first-party character. The majority of fans believe Waluigi will appear in the final DLC for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” Fans will be in for a pleasant surprise if this happens.

Hunter’s update is now the only source of information about the game’s DLC.

After the release of the final DLC, Nintendo and game designer Masahiro Sakurai revealed that there would be no more fighter passes in the game, implying that the game is coming to an end shortly.

In the absence of an official announcement, fans should keep their hopes low and treat any new information concerning the game’s final DLC character with caution.

In December 2018, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” was launched. It’s available for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite right now.