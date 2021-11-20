Inside the latest transfer saga involving Daniel Sturridge, as Australia prepares for the former Liverpool star’s debut.

“‘Would Daniel Sturridge come to Australia?’ came up in conversation.”

Even with his injury history, when it was announced last month that the former Liverpool striker would join A-League side Perth Glory, eyebrows were raised.

Sturridge, who is still only 32 years old, has been without a club since March 2020, when a worldwide ban for breaking betting laws forced him to mutually terminate his contract with Trabzonspor less than a year after joining the Turkish club on a free transfer.

The former England international last played for Liverpool two and a half years ago, when his contract as a European Champion expired in the summer of 2019.

While he has failed to play consistently since nearly leading Liverpool to Premier League gold in 2013/14, when he shone in attack alongside Luis Suarez, he remains one of Liverpool’s most gifted strikers in the modern period.

That’s why you can’t help but wonder what may have been for Sturridge if he hadn’t been hampered by injuries throughout his career. And why, at a time when most forwards are still in their prime, the A-League may not seem like the best place for him to relaunch his career.

While he is far away from Anfield as he seeks to rekindle his career and prove that the Sturridge of 2013/14 wasn’t just a one-season wonder who was taken from the game far too soon due to injury, he does have one Liverpool connection to thank for his latest trip to Australia.

The 32-year-old wasn’t the only former Red to join Perth Glory this summer, with goalkeeper Brad Jones joining the A-League club in August.

And it was a chance meeting between the shot-stopper and Perth executives that led to Sturridge joining Jones in Australia.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, the goalkeeper joked, “He’s the buzz of the town right now.” “‘Would Daniel Sturridge come to Australia?’ came up in conversation.” ‘Do you want me to ask him?’ I said, and everything snowballed from there. To be honest, things moved rather quickly.

“He’s only recently been released from a hotel quarantine.”

