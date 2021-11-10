Inside Mum’s bizarre and colorful home, which was inspired by a 1990s television show.

A mother of two has turned her rented home into a bizarre abode inspired by the 1990s.

Natasha McBrinn, who lives in Ormskirk, despises the color grey, therefore her family chose a neutral color scheme of cream and white when they moved in.

Her landlord is a family friend, so she was able to let her imagination go wild, building a colorful home based on 1990s television episodes, according to MEN.

Tasha, 30, is inspired by shows from her childhood, such as Saved By The Bell, Rugrats, and Friends, and she uses colors that she believes mimic the series to paint artwork all over her house.

A purple kitchen, a yellow living room, and a pink patterned landing now adorn the family’s house.

For contrast, black and white checkerboard and pinstripe designs are used.

“A lot of what I’ve done is from things just popping into my thoughts,” Tasha explained.

“I think I get a lot of inspiration from that process inadvertently.”

“The colors I used in my kitchen are from Saved By The Bell, Friends, and Rugrats.”

“I’m obsessed with color,” she continued, “and I’ve probably used every color there is, save grey, because we just don’t gel!”

After falling in love with her yellow sofa and wanting to see more color, the family support worker began the radical makeover in January 2019.

She claims she doesn’t have a defined plan for decorating and instead ‘goes with the flow.’

“I make it up as I go along,” she laughed. I knew I wanted a black ceiling in the downstairs toilet, but I also knew the area couldn’t be completely dark, so I started there and worked my way outwards, introducing various colors as I went.

“I had the idea for the paint drip mural in my bedroom, and the rest of the walls just appeared as I went along.”

Tasha, who lives with her husband and two sons, updates her progress on her Instagram account, @prettypocketprojects, where manufacturers offer her free products because to her enormous following.

She claims that when it came to renovating on a budget, the bathroom, for example, cost only £50 in total.

She is a painter.