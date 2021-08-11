Innersloth Reacts to Rumors of a ‘Fortnite’ Crossover in ‘Among Us.’

Innersloth, the studio behind the smash hit “Among Us,” has replied to speculations that the online social deduction game will feature a “Fortnite” crossover.

The official Twitter account for “Among Us” responded to a fan’s question on Tuesday concerning the game’s alleged connection with “Fortnite.” Unfortunately, the developer put an end to the myth, saying, “I don’t know who circulated this rumor but it isn’t real lol, but it would be super great.”

Fans, on the other hand, do not appear to be completely convinced and remain hopeful that the collaboration will take place soon.

User @akanda jihan was one of them, tweeting, “I think you’re lying since Among Us does fit in the current season of Fortnite.” On the other hand, how will Among Us be represented in the game as characters or skins? Unless Epic Games does the same thing with Fortnite as they did with Rocket League.”

Rumors about the crossover began to circulate on Saturday after HYPEX, a data miner and industry insider, revealed an intriguing discovery on Twitter. They discovered an in-game file called “Mole” in “Fortnite,” according to this tip. Various words linked with “Among Us” are said to be present in the file.

“NEXT FORTNITE X AMONG US COLLABORATION! The data miner tweeted, “There’s presently a thing in the files called ‘Mole’ (Imposter), and it has these keywords associated with it: Electrical, Cafeteria, Tasks, Sabotage, Factory, Repair, Lab, Visitor CSI, Weapons Lab, Island Monitoring, Security, The Loop.”

“This could ALSO be referring to the IO’s Office since there’s ‘Visitor CSI’ & ‘The Loop’ in there, we’ll have to wait and see but right now there’s no way that those keywords aren’t referring to Among Us,” HYPEX wrote in another tweet, adding, “We’ll have to wait and see but right now there’s no way that those keywords aren’t referring to Among Us.”

Fans should hear more about the partnership between “Among Us” and “Fortnite” in the coming days if it is happening. For the time being, fans should keep their hopes low for this supposed crossover.

“Among Us” is available on Android, iOS, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game’s PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X ports are currently in the works.