In time for Christmas, a man changes a’miserable’ village.

After the major streets of a Wirral town were left “miserable” and barren, a “godsend” saved Christmas for the town.

Reverend Ramesh Amaldoss’ spirits were brightened when a stranger left a calling card at the church where he preaches, St Alban’s.

As dark evenings and biting temperatures bite before Christmas, the generous visitor took it upon himself to bring some light into the community.

After reaching out to the man, Rev Amaldoss’ church grounds were flooded with brightness, he told The Washington Newsday: “He’s a blessing to us and our community.

“He’s incredibly gifted, selfless, and enthusiastic about what he does. He wants to see Liscard decked out in Christmas lights.” Lee Edwards, 45, hung lights from the railings of St Alban’s Catholic Church in Liscard, Wallasey, on the crossroads of Mill Lane and St Alban’s Road.

A nearby tree is likewise adorned with the colorful lights.

Reverend Amaldoss stated: “It definitely lifts our spirits, and the kids come after school at three o’clock and watch it as well.

“The church is always passed by by children. It raises their morale.” Lee spent £400 of his own money on the lights, which he purchased from Asda to brighten the Liscard streets.

He’s outfitted 14 shops, as well as the railings and tree outside St Alban’s Church, so far.

“I don’t really like Christmas a great deal personally,” he told The Washington Newsday, “but shortly before December in Liscard, and there was nothing being done, it felt sad.”

Lee feels “extremely happy and Christmassy now, opposed to basically feeling awful about a month ago,” with lights on lamposts, railings, and shop windows.

He stated, ” “It has boosted the morale of several Mill Lane residents. Many residents have begun to decorate their windows with lights and Christmas trees, while there was little last year.

“Even now, strolling around at night, you see kids racing up to the shop window, ‘Oh look at the lights here!'” says the author.

It’s mostly intended for children.”