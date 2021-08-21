In this week’s caption competition, tell us what’s being said.

Baseball is known as America’s pastime, and at its finest, it provides thrilling action.

This is the situation with the photo chosen for the caption competition this week.

On August 19, 2021, the photograph shows Jonathan Villar of the New York Mets tagging out Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he attempts to steal second base at Dodger Stadium.

However, we’d like to hear what they’re saying or what you’d put as a caption for the photo. Simply post it in the comments section below.

Try it for a little fun, whether you know anything about baseball or not.

All we ask is that you keep it clean, respect the other site community guidelines, and make it as funny as possible.

It’s all in good fun, and we’re excited to see what you come up with.

If you do sign up, please continue to comment on our other stories as well.