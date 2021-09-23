In the works is iPhone technology that may detect depression and cognitive decline.

According to reports, Apple is collaborating with specialists to build technology that will allow iPhones to collect health data from users and detect depression and cognitive deterioration. Its goal is to track users’ sleep patterns, physical activity, mobility, and even typing habits in order to detect indicators of certain illnesses.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) story, “Apple Inc. is working on technologies to assist identify depression and cognitive decline, aiming for tools that might expand the scope of its booming health portfolio.”

“Researchers seek to tease out digital signals linked with the target conditions using an array of sensor data, including mobility, physical activity, sleep patterns, typing behavior, and more, so that algorithms may be constructed to detect them reliably. According to the source, Apple expects that this would serve as the foundation for unique features on its smartphones.

The project appears to be part of Biogen’s “Pi” project, which aims to “identify digital biomarkers to help monitor cognitive performance and health, including potentially detecting mild cognitive impairment,” and the company’s partnership with the University of California, Los Angeles under the project codenamed “Seabreeze,” which studies stress, depression, and anxiety.

Face expression analysis, as well as heart and respiration rates, are expected to be part of Apple’s technology, which is expected to be one of the future features of its flagship iPhone. According to reports, all processing will take occur on the iPhone, with no data transferred to Apple servers.

The information gathered from iPhone and Apple Watch sensors will be compared to the responses individuals give in questionnaires regarding their feelings. The level of the stress hormone cortisol in the participants’ hair follicles will also be measured, according to the WSJ report.

If the collected data matches anxiety and depression symptoms, Apple may use it to create an iPhone feature that alerts users to indicators of mental illness.

The device can then notify users to seek expert assistance, which can be beneficial not just in detecting health issues early on but also in improving one’s quality of life.