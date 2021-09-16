In the tunnel, Manchester United veteran Paolo Maldini seeks out Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign began on Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory over AC Milan.

After an early own goal by Fikayo Tomori was wiped out by goals from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson scored second-half goals to put the game back in the hosts’ favor.

After Porto held Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw in the Spanish capital, the Reds now lead Group B.

But you already knew that, right?

A succession of intriguing subplots to the main story, on the other hand, may have slipped by you.

Here are some of the highlights you may have missed.

The encounter on Wednesday was the first time the two sides faced outside of a Champions League final, despite the fact that they share 13 European Cups.

They are widely remembered by Liverpool fans.

Although the 2007 edition in Athens was not a joyful one, the 2005 event was undoubtedly the best in the club’s 129-year history.

Of course, everyone remembers the famous ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ 16 years ago at the Ataturk Stadium, but it appears that UEFA has completely forgotten about it.

Liverpool had played two prior matches against Milan and had won none of them, according to their pre-match statistics.

That assertion perplexed everyone in the Turkish capital on that fateful night, as well as everyone who saw it unfold elsewhere in the world.

Even though UEFA is hesitant to acknowledge the penalty shootout victory as a technical success, Klopp dubbed it “one of the biggest football sensations ever” this week.

Liverpool’s fifth European Cup triumph will never be overstated, but isn’t it past time for football to start properly recognizing penalty shootout victories?

Surely, there has never been a stronger case for it.

An appreciation from the legendary Paolo Maldini is undoubtedly the highest form of praise in football.

So Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson can look back on a job well done so far, then.

Despite his son, Daniel, having the Maldini name on the squad sheets these days, the legendary former Milan defender now acts as the Rossoneri’s technical director and was at Anfield looking like he could still play left-back.

And Maldini snr took a break from his hectic night’s job to. “The summary has come to an end.”