In the street, Coward punched out six of his ex-teeth. girlfriend’s

In two horrifying street attacks, a serial woman beater knocked out six of his ex-teeth. girlfriend’s

The case was heard at Liverpool Crown Court. Since the mid-2000s, Roy Fagan has been bashing former and current partners.

After Fagan persuaded his child’s mother that he’d “changed,” she took him back for the sake of their daughter.

After hearing about his cowardly attacks, a judge labeled him “possessive, jealous, aggressive, and violent.”

Prosecutor Andrew Jebb described how Fagan, 37, of Westmorland Drive in Liverpool’s city centre, targeted four women.

He was sentenced to prison in April 2007 for four assaults on a companion in August 2006.

Mr Jebb said Fagan attacked her residence by kicking the door open and “punched, kicked, hit with a belt buckle, and hit with a wooden brush handle” over the course of the night, calling her a “slag” and “prostitute.”

Only when Fagan fell asleep and escaped through a living room window did the attack come to a stop.

Fagan began a relationship with his daughter’s mother in 2012, but it ended in 2014, and she secured a non-molestation order against him in March of that year.

He broke it three times in April, showing up outside her Vauxhall home, shouting and “threaten[ing]to kill anyone he found inside.”

He was sentenced to prison and given an indefinite restraining order in June after admitting to six breaches in all.

He broke the order twice, the first time in March 2015 when police observed them together with their infant, and the second time in April 2015, resulting in his arrest in June of that year, when the relationship terminated.

Mr Jebb claimed he was dating another lady in March 2016, but when their relationship ended, he kicked through her front door, grabbed and shook her, and threatened to burn down the house while she and her kid were inside. In May of that year, he was given a suspended prison sentence.

Another ex-partner noticed Fagan sleeping in the street and welcomed him in for food in October 2018, but he assaulted her and was imprisoned once more.

He was arrested for a burglary in July 2020 and discovered to be with the mother of his child, thus he was sentenced to prison for violating the restraining order.

According to Mr. Jebb, the woman later informed the police.