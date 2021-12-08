In the run-up to Christmas, a bank issued an urgent warning about a ‘cash trapping’ ATM scam.

According to The Mirror, the cash tapping schemes make it appear as if the ATM is merely out of service when, in fact, it is working properly and the money has been stashed elsewhere.

People should inspect cash machines before using them, and if they see anything strange, they should report it right once, according to the bank.

They released a video to the public, instructing them on how to examine the machines for anything suspicious.

The video begins with the following line: “Is the cash slit open and accessible? If there is anything visible in it or if it is covered up, don’t use it and phone us to report it.” It goes on to say that you should also complain if you don’t observe a flashing green or blue light when the ATM disburses your funds.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, contact your bank right once to safeguard your card and report it.

One approach used by cybercriminals to attack cash machines is ATM cash trapping.

The attackers physically put a device into the ATM that traps cash that has been allocated to the consumer by the cash dispenser.

The glue-trap is a device that is inserted within the ATM cash slot to trap money.

After the customer has left, the criminal approaches the machine, opens the cover over the correct dispenser, and withdraws the cash.

Earlier this year, The Mirror reported on a similar fraud in which a TikTok user recorded himself utilizing a suspicious-looking hole-in-the-wall.

The consumer is seen in the video inquiring why his money was never given to him.

Then he notices a plastic lid on a different area of the machine.

He can be seen pulling off the plastic cover that conceals his cash.

The person in the video used a Nationwide Building Society cash station, but other banks with deposit boxes are likely to be affected as well.

Customers should always look for suspicious activities before withdrawing cash in public, according to the building society.

