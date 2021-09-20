In the Royal Liverpool Hospital, a doctor’s nose was fractured and a medic was assaulted with a metal rod.

In less than 24 hours, a doctor’s nose was broken and a healthcare worker was hit in the head with a metal drip stand at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Both occurrences occurred in the A&E department, raising worries about the hospital’s security systems.

On Friday, September 10, shortly after midnight, a male patient was being treated by a junior doctor and a mental health worker when he was attacked.

Witnesses say the man hit the doctor in the face, breaking his nose and leaving the mental health specialist bruised.

The perpetrator, a 35-year-old man with no permanent address, allegedly racially attacked one of the medics before using homophobic words towards a police officer, according to Merseyside Police.

A healthcare worker was accosted by a 19-year-old woman being treated at the department shortly after 9.30 p.m. This was followed by another major assault just after 9.30 p.m.

According to The Washington Newsday, the attack happened in front of patients and workers without notice.

The boy is also accused of assaulting a police officer when officers arrived on the scene.

The suspect, who is believed to be a student at a local university, is accused of hitting the healthcare worker in the skull with a metal drip stand, a blow that was partially buffered by the victim’s hair being wrapped in a bun.

The adolescent had previously allegedly kicked the same victim in the chest, but appeared to have calmed down.

“These attacks appear to be becoming worse,” one witness, who works at the Royal, told The Washington Newsday.

“All we want is more security and CCTV in the building.”

“These people are only performing their jobs, and they should not have to risk catastrophic injury or worse.”

The guy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily injury, racially aggravated assault, and a racially aggravated public order crime, according to Merseyside Police.

The adolescent was detained on suspicion of assault with actual bodily harm and assault on a first responder.

Both suspects were interrogated before being freed pending the outcome of the investigation.

