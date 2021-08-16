In the most recent update, the release date for ‘Call Of Duty 2021′ was revealed, as well as the reveal rewards for ‘Warzone.’

Following the official publication of the Season 5 patch notes for “Call of Duty: Warzone,” new information about “Call of Duty 2021” has surfaced, including the game’s official release date, reveal event goodies, and more.

Last week, it was confirmed that this year’s “Call of Duty” installment, dubbed “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” would be unveiled on Thursday.

Dataminer and reliable industry insider In the patch notes of “Call of Duty: Warzone” Season 5, the Cheeseburger Boys claim to have discovered more activities linked to the future title.

The insider discovered “Vanguard” unveil trailer subtitles in game files. According to reports, the files also show the game’s official release date, which is planned for November 5.

Weapon Blueprints, an insignia, and a calling card have also been discovered in the game files, all leading to the formal revelation of “Vanguard” on “Warzone.”

The photos can be found on Reddit and Imgur.

Fans believe the photographs are genuine because Activation asked insiders like HeyImAlaix, who shared them on Twitter, to take them down.

ModernWarzone, an industry insider, disclosed a list of release dates, which coincides with the official release date. Fans of “Call of Duty” should be aware of the following activities, according to the tipster.

It covers the game’s public reveal on August 19, an Alpha playtest from August 27 to August 29, and a PlayStation Beta test from September 10 to September 21.

The Open Beta for “Call of Duty: Vanguard” is expected to begin on September 16 and end on September 20. Meanwhile, the first season of “Vanguard” on “Warzone” is set to premiere on Nov. 23, along with the Season 1 Battle Pass.

The tweet was reposted by industry source Tom Henderson, who noted that “Vanguard” would be revealed on the first day of CDL Champs.

These new information concerning “Call of Duty 2021” are intriguing, but they aren’t official. Activision has not yet responded to the leaks, but if they are accurate, the unveiling might happen this week.

Sledgehammer Games is presently working on “Call of Duty 2021.”