In the midst of the ongoing ‘Great Resignation,’ robots are filling vacancies.

Although the United States is currently experiencing a labor shortage that is impeding its economic recovery, businesses are not standing still in their efforts to keep production flowing. As the number of employment openings grows, companies are turning to automation to fill the gaps.

In 2021, orders for new robots reached an all-time high. The overall number of orders this year reached nearly 29,000, according to figures from the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), a trade group for robotics companies. This totals $1.48 billion, with $513 million coming in the third quarter of 2021 alone.

Jeff Burnstein, the president of A3,