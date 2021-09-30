In the midst of the ‘Genshin Impact’ anniversary drama, enraged ‘Genshin Impact’ fans review bomb other games.

Following the criticism caused by the miHoYo game’s first anniversary bonuses, some members of the “Genshin Impact” community went on a review-bombing rampage, causing other Google Play Store games’ ratings to plummet.

Irate “Genshin Impact” fans reportedly attacked a variety of games unrelated to miHoYo, writing 1-star reviews to protest miHoYo’s radio silence over the anniversary issue, according to Kotaku. The following games, according to reports, were review bombed:

The only miHoYo games on this list are “Honkai Impact” and “Tears of Themis,” both of which have gotten a lot of backlash in the aftermath of “Genshin Impact’s” anniversary. Meanwhile, while several of the other titles on the list garnered 5-star reviews, there were still reservations about “Genshin Impact’s” anniversary.

After fans descended on the Play Store, Google announced it will assist “Genshin Impact” in restoring its previous rating by removing poor ratings made by bots and trolls, according to a Sportskeeda story.

The Google Play Store rating for “Genshin Impact” had slipped to 1.9 stars out of five due to a spate of negative reviews. Since then, the game’s rating has risen to 3.0, owing to Google’s intervention.

Some users, however, are concerned that some genuine bad reviews are also being removed from the Play Store. One user claimed that their previous 3-star rating of the game had been erased, while another said that their review had also been removed, despite the fact that it had nothing to do with the ongoing anniversary issue.

According to Kotaku, this censorship extends to the official “Genshin Impact” Discord server and subreddit. Certain members of the Discord server were banned after criticizing the anniversary celebration, and particular statements on the subreddit were taken down in an apparent attempt to calm down the fans.

The “Genshin Impact” community has a social media reputation for being nasty and impatient with practically anything related to the game. On Twitter, some fans harassed the “Genshin Impact” voice actors for their earlier performances in the game and other unrelated actions.