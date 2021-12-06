In the midst of server congestion, ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ players will receive a free seven-day game time.

Due to moderate to severe server congestion, Square Enix will provide “Final Fantasy XIV” players with an entire week of free game time as compensation for the problem that is affecting the majority of the game’s servers.

According to an official notification, all players who own the full version of “Final Fantasy XIV” and have an active subscription will be eligible for a free seven-day game time extension once “Endwalker” is released.

This includes people who have completed the 30-day free play subscription for the base game. Users that have numerous accounts will also be eligible for free game time if they match the requirements.

In addition, depending on the state of the servers when the “Endwalker” expansion is published, more free gaming time may be given out in the future. Should servers remain overloaded in the next weeks, Square Enix will make a statement on all possible free gaming time extensions.

Over the last few months, “Final Fantasy XIV’s” servers have been inundated by a massive number of people. The quick influx of newbies soon resulted in overcrowding, which resulted in long log-in lines and network-related issues, making the MMO experience less than ideal for many players.

According to “FFXIV” producer Naoki Yoshida, “extreme congestion” is presently affecting all in-game Worlds in every area. He stated that their hardware is unable to keep up with the large number of simultaneous log-ins, resulting in the excruciatingly long queue times that players have been experiencing all across the world.

Yoshida also recommended that players consider peak congestion hours before signing in. The following are the peak hours for each of the major data servers as of Sunday, according to Square Enix’s data: The “FFXIV” team is actively working on a solution to give all subscribers a better gaming experience, and additional information will be released whenever progress is reached.