In the midst of Liverpool speculation, Kylian Mbappe has already made a ‘clear’ transfer choice.

According to a fresh source, Kylian Mbappe will make a decisive choice on his future in the first few months of 2022.

The PSG forward has been linked with a move to Liverpool on numerous occasions, but appeared to be on the verge of joining Real Madrid in the summer.

The 23-year-old will be able to negotiate with other teams and arrange a pre-contract agreement from January 1 after entering the final year of his deal with the French giants.

Mbappe’s decision, though, is already ‘obvious,’ according to Spanish publication AS. However, they also suggested that he will wait until after PSG’s Champions League round of 16 match against Real Madrid in February and March to reveal his future plans.

Real Madrid have “complete belief” that Mbappe will join them next season, according to the source, but Mbappe is reportedly wary of being accused of having “split loyalties.”

PSG has been trying to sign the World Cup winner to a new contract for some time, but AS reports that talks have come to a halt.

However, this did not stop his teammates from stepping in on the matter, with the PSG squad posing with a “Mbappe 2050” shirt during his recent birthday festivities.

If the striker and the Paris club cannot reach an agreement, he will be permitted to depart the Parc des Princes on a free transfer, with Liverpool being one of numerous clubs rumored to be interested.

“PSG sporting director Leonardo stated earlier this month, “It’s a really exceptional circumstance since we’re talking about the finest player in the world who is approaching the conclusion of his contract.”

“There were times when we conversed more warmly, but that is part of the process of developing a friendship.

“People will assume we’re saying it to prolong things, but it’s not in the club’s best interests. Kylian, who is 22 years old and almost 23 years old, has acquired a remarkable level of maturity.

“It’s a difficult situation in the sense that we want him to stay for the rest of his life, but we also have to respect [Mbappe’s] wishes.”

