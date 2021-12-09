In the midst of Liverpool rumors, Jeremy Doku makes a significant transfer hint.

Jeremy Doku, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, has revealed that he is ‘working hard’ for a move to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old made an impression for Belgium at the Euros this summer and has been linked with a return to Liverpool.

His parents indicated last year in an interview with Belgian news agency Het Niewsblad that they visited Liverpool’s facilities in 2018.

Doku, who was only 15 at the time, turned down a move to Liverpool and instead stayed at Anderlecht until joining Rennes in October 2020.

Now, as he continues to pique the interest of clubs around Europe, he’s set his sights on a move to England.

“I want to be one of the best players in the world, playing for one of the biggest teams in the world, preferably in the English Premier League.”

“And I’m putting in a lot of effort to do that,” he told RTBF.

The forward recently stated why he turned down a move to Liverpool, stating that it was ‘too soon’ for him to join such a prestigious club.

“I was going to be 16, which is when you can sign a professional contract.” “A number of teams came to see me,” Doku said earlier this year to Ouest-France.

“Everyone speaks about Liverpool because it was the most tangible interest, but Arsenal and Chelsea were also involved.”

“I’d rather be cautious.” I knew exactly where I needed to go. I understood what route I needed to travel and that I needed to stay in Anderlecht at that time.

“Whenever I’m asked if I regret it, I always say no, because if Liverpool came to me at 15, if they like me, they’ll definitely come back later.” It’s up to me to be a good player.” The Reds are still linked with the Belgian teenager, with reports claiming that they are in the ‘best position’ to sign him in the coming transfer windows.