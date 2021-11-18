In the midst of Dani Alves’ forecast and Liverpool transfer rumors, Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona contract has been updated.

Despite the ongoing rumours surrounding Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated that the club is aiming to obtain contract extensions for a number of players.

The France international winger has been linked with a move to Liverpool for some time, and his contract at the Camp Nou is set to expire at the conclusion of this season.

After Barcelona traded Neymar to PSG in the summer of 2017, Dembele joined the Catalan giants, where he was joined by ex-Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho in January 2018.

Dembele’s progress at the La Liga club has been savaged by a litany of injury concerns, and the move hasn’t worked out for either player.

Some have questioned whether Barcelona will extend Dembele’s contract due to his fitness issues; he has only played 25 minutes this season.

On Wednesday, when asked about the contract status of a number of key players at the introduction of new signing Dani Alves, Laporta expressed confidence that the extensions will be completed.

“Hopefully, more renewals will be achieved shortly; conversations are ongoing,” he remarked, according to Fabrizio Romano. “This is something we’re working on.” In addition to Dembele, Barcelona is interested in signing Gavi, a midfield prodigy, and Ronald Araujo, a promising young center-back.

Alves, who has re-signed for the Blaugrana at the age of 38, was also asked about Dembele’s future prospects.

“Dembele is an outstanding talent who needs to recognize that he is a Barcelona player and think that he is a fantastic player who can achieve many great things here,” he remarked during his presentation, according to Football Espana.