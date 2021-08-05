In the latest ‘Black Ops Cold War’ Season 5 cover, Activision teases the arrival of ‘Call of Duty 2021.’

Activision has stated that the new season of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” and “Call of Duty: Warzone” will begin next week. Surprisingly, it appears that the video game publisher has also hinted that the next “Call of Duty” game will be released this year.

In the background of the new “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” Season 5 cover image, there are a lot of numbers, symbols, and kanji letters that aren’t just random. The kanji letters in the image were noticed by Twitter user EricMynardII, and they purportedly imply “Vanguard” is approaching.

The title “Vanguard” is reported to be the official name of “Call of Duty 2021,” which would be launched as “Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard,” according to reports.

In an earnings call Tuesday, Activision President and COO Daniel Alegre revealed that the latest installment in the “Call of Duty” franchise will be released in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Unfortunately, few specifics were released, although it was confirmed that the game will be cross-platform and that it will return to a world that players “know and love.” “Our teams are hard at work on the next new premium Call of Duty release, expected for the fourth quarter,” the CEO said of the game.

“From a setting that our fans know and love to a great amount of material in development, including a comprehensive live ops schedule, we feel this release will be incredibly well received,” he said of the upcoming title.

“We are focused on continuing to integrate Warzone and engaging our direct interaction with our player community through even deeper content integration across the premium and free experiences and major innovation coming within Warzone itself,” Alegre added.

Activision is expected to reveal “Call of Duty 2021” this summer. The game is expected to be revealed in “Call of Duty: Warzone” through an in-game event.