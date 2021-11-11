In the January transfer window, Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa might make Liverpool millions.

Steven Gerrard has had to dig his heels in to keep Ryan Kent at Ibrox after twice fighting to get him from Liverpool, first on loan in 2018 and then permanently in the summer of 2019.

Could the Rangers boss, who is closing in on a transfer to Aston Villa, be the man to entice the 24-year-old back south of the border?

Kent has been linked with a return to England in recent months, with Gerrard stating that Marcelo Bielsa’s team had an offer for the winger rejected at the start of last season.

In August 2020, when asked about Kent’s future, the Liverpool icon commented: “The message for sure is “hands off,” he said.

“Ryan is a player who we much admire here. He’s a guy we’ve watched develop at Liverpool for a long time before bringing him here on loan, where he performed admirably.

“We went out and purchased Ryan and put a lot of faith in him, and he’s doing really well here.” He’s in a terrific spot and is a player we’d like to maintain.

“However, we have had communication from Leeds, and an initial bid has been roundly rejected.”

Leeds were reported to be rekindling their interest earlier this year, reportedly planning a £15 million approach, however Kent remained tight-lipped on a possible summer departure while speaking before Rangers’ triumph over Celtic.

In May, he told Sky Sports, “It’s all about playing in the moment.” “It’s good to be linked with other large clubs, but you have to recognize your responsibility to your current position.”

“As long as I’m at Rangers, I’ll give everything I’ve got.”

I adore this town because it has given me so much, so as long as I’m here, my thoughts are completely on the Rangers.”

But now that his manager has decided it’s time to put him in the Premier League, may Kent follow suit, with Gerrard’s ‘hands off’ message becoming a case of him being unable to keep his hands off the winger?

Kent will not be disappointed with his decision to join Rangers. “The summary has come to an end.”