In the ‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Halloween Update, here’s how to touch a cube.

In Fortnite, Dark Jonesy’s Halloween questline contains several levels, one of which requires you to interact with a cube anomaly.

These supernatural things are the main emphasis of Fortnite Season 8 for those who are unaware (which is actually named after them). They appeared on the island at the end of the “Operation: Sky Fire” event, and they’re involved in everything from battle pass awards to loot chest goods, and they’ve even opened up portals to a strange Sideways dimension.

It was initially difficult to overlook these brightly colored relics, which appeared in practically every nook and cranny of the map. However, as Season 8 has proceeded, several of the cubes have shifted or just vanished.

As a result, you may be perplexed as to where you are supposed to go when Dark Jonesy requests you to touch one of them as part of his new questline. The Washington Newsday has put out a helpful guide to assist you with this.

Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’: How to Touch a Cube

After completing the second step of Dark Jonesy’s punchcard (which requires you to retrieve the spirit vessel), he will ask you to “touch a cube.”

This appears to be a simple chore at first glance, as these items used to be strewn across the island. The cubes, however, have become significantly more elusive after the last Fortnitemares update.

Simply put, they’ve all been combined together in a single area known as “The Convergence.” This is where the Aftermath point of interest used to be, smack in the middle of the map.

When you arrive, you’ll realize that it resembles a massive fortress built out of Rubik’s Cube puzzles. Unfortunately, just a few of the cubes here contribute to your mission aim, so you can’t merely brush up against one of the blocks on the outside.

Instead, go into the compound and look for the larger, shinier cubes, such as the yellow one shown below. To interact with the interdimensional anomaly, simply run into it, and you will be knocked back by a shockwave pulse.

After you’ve completed it. This is a condensed version of the information.