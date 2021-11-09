In the ‘flagship’ north Liverpool development, around 200 affordable houses will be developed.

Torus, a social housing provider, has received approval from Liverpool Council’s planning committee to build a new complex of two interconnected five-story blocks with 195 new houses on ground off Lightbody Street in Kirkdale.

Torus, one of the largest housing providers in the north west, said that all of the properties in the new development will be affordable and offered on a rent-to-buy basis at a 20 percent discount to market rent levels, allowing residents to save for deposits and make their first steps onto the property ladder.

The new building will consist of 70 one-bedroom apartments, 93 two-bedroom apartments, and 22 three-bedroom apartments on brownfield ground, with 10 townhouses overlooking the canal and podium deck courtyards.

There is also room for two new commercial units within the development, and Torus plans to convert the railway arches onto the site to provide more potential commercial space.

“This is a flagship proposal for Torus and stands at the heart of the 10 Streets development region in north Liverpool,” a Torus spokeswoman told the council’s planning committee today.

“We’re excited to provide folks in this distinctive and crucial region of the city with high-quality, affordable possibilities.”

Homes England, a government agency, has committed £6.825 million in grant funds to the 100% affordable housing project.

At today’s planning committee meeting, councillors overwhelmingly approved the plans.

“I am highly supportive of Torus and what they are attempting to do,” said committee member and Kirkdale ward councillor Joe Hanson. In north Liverpool, they are a key collaborator.” “I believe this is an important investment in north Liverpool and a solid start to regeneration in the area,” said committee head Cllr Tony Concepcion.