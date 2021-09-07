In the ‘Console Pathway’ trend, gamers get nostalgic for their first ever system.

Gamers are posting their “console routes” on social media, revealing where they initially became addicted to the game and how their tastes have evolved over time.

Twitter users are uploading a list of every gaming system they’ve ever owned in chronological order. As a result, they can reflect on what first piqued their interest in the activity and if there are any companies that they have remained loyal to throughout the years.

A tweet about the matter from streamer James Buckley has received over 13,000 quote retweets and over 10,000 likes.

Parris Lily of Kinda Funny, for example, has published a long list with over 20 distinct consoles. From the Atari 2600 in the 1980s to the Sega Dreamcast, PlayStation 3, and, most recently, the Xbox Series X, his “route” is extensive. It provides a near-complete summary of the history of gaming consoles.

What was your path to a video gaming console?

Atari 2600 -> Intellivison -> Vectrex -> NES -> Turbo Grafx 16 -> SNES -> Saturn -> N64 -> Dreamcast -> PS2 -> Xbox -> Gamecube -> Xbox 360 -> PS3 -> Wii -> PS4 -> Xbox One -> Switch -> PS5 -> Xbox Series X -> PS4 -> Xbox One -> Switch -> PS5 -> Xbox Series X https://t.co/h76Zcqpa8T

September 7, 2021 — Parris (@vicious696)

Of course, that pales in comparison to self-proclaimed vintage collectors who have gotten their hands on rarer devices like the WonderSwan portable (which was never even released in Western territories).

Because I’m a collector, mine takes some strange detours: PS2 > Xbox > Wii > Xbox 360 > Virtual Boy > PS3 > Turbo-GrafX 16 > Wonderswan > Wii U > PS4 > Xbox One > Switch > Ouya > Xbox Series S > PS5 > NES > Game Boy > SNES > N64 > PS1 > Dreamcast > NGPC > Saturn > Gamecube > PS2 > Xbox > Wii > Xbox 360 > Virtual Boy > PS3 > Turbo-GrafX 16 > Wonderswan > Wii U > PS4 https://t.co/ohVDaptDMz

Michael mained Link before it was popular | ACAB (@crotchmaster) September 7, 2021

On the subject of niche platforms, @casulcr pointed out that few individuals have mentioned the Nintendo Famicom in their paths.

Meanwhile, some gamers, such as @HighQualityAdam, whose first console was the Xbox 360, have much shorter lists.