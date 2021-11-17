In the aftermath of the Liverpool cab bomb, police pay’reassuring’ visits to mosques, temples, and synagogues.

Merseyside Police have been visiting mosques, temples, and synagogues to reassure all religious organisations that hate crime will not be condoned by Liverpool officers.

A representative for the @MerseyPolice Twitter account said they were encouraged that hate crime reports in the city had not increased since Emad al-Swealmeen, a 32-year-old suspected suicide bomber, blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital with a homemade device on Sunday.

Officers were monitoring wide parts of the city yesterday, in addition to their visits to houses of worship, to ensure that all members of the public felt safe and protected, as well as to listen to their concerns in the aftermath of the bombing.

Yesterday morning, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy was out in the community, while Community Policing Inspector Charlotte Irlam was patrolling the streets in the evening, according to a spokesperson who said in a tweet last night: “We want everyone in Merseyside to feel safe, so Community Policing Inspector Charlotte Irlam was out tonight with her teams as part of the increased police presence and patrols.

“In addition, we will continue to engage with local communities. Officers across Merseyside have been patrolling the streets and engaging with the local community since the early hours of this morning.

“Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, local officers, and partners were also out in the community this morning, as you may have seen, to reassure residents and hear their worries firsthand. Our community teams from South Liverpool have also been out today on high-visibility patrols, reassuring residents.

“Officers patrolled long into the night to ensure your safety, whether you’re just driving home from work or taking the kids to the city’s magnificent Christmas Market. It is critical that everyone of our communities have a sense of security.

“Community policing teams have been visiting places of worship across the city to ensure that our assurances are received by all. Inspector Dave Uren and colleagues paid a visit to a mosque in South Liverpool yesterday to reassure the local community that we will always take a strong position against hate crime against any faith group.

“Community officers also went to temples, synagogues, and churches to make sure people felt protected and knew what they could do to help.”

