In St Helens, there are 13 dog-friendly bars, restaurants, and cafés.

In St Helens, there are a lot of excellent dog-friendly pubs and restaurants, so you don’t have to leave your pet at home.

After a long walk, a pleasant drink and some pub fare are excellent, but you may have no choice but to leave your dog at home because you never know where your furry buddy will be accepted.

However, an increasing number of pubs, taverns, and cafés are recognizing a new four-legged clientele and allowing dogs to join their owners for a drink.

Here are 13 pubs in St Helens where you can take your dog for a pint and some pork scratchings – some even have special treats for four-legged clients behind the bar!

The Griffin Inn in Eccleston is a privately owned hotel, restaurant, and tavern.

The Griffin is a popular choice among residents for people who want their dogs to accompany them on all weekend plans, including overnight stays.

One of St Helens’ most “welcoming” pubs, it appears that their customer service extends beyond their two-legged patrons, with a whole “doggy menu” available!

Eccleston, Saint Helens WA10 5AD Church Ln

The Park Bar and Kitchen, which is located in the lovely Sherdley Park, is a popular stop for dog walkers from all over the borough who want to take a break in one of St Helen’s most stunning attractions.

Dogs are welcome inside on non-carpeted areas as well as outside in their wide outdoor area.

It’s the ideal day excursion for the kids, the dog, and the grownups, with 336 acres of parks surrounding the pub.

The Score, Sherdley Park Golf Course, Saint Helens WA9 5DE

Gerard Arms is a fantastic option for people searching for a pub on the outskirts of St Helens. It’s a name that comes up more than others when you ask locals for a dog-friendly pub.

It is accessible to both and offers a traditional local pub with a large selection of meals and drinks to enjoy seven days a week. “The summary has come to an end.”