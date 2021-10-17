In St Helens and the surrounding areas, the best sites to pick your own pumpkin.

With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of activities to partake in, and one of the most enjoyable is carving a pumpkin.

It’s that time of year when we try to sneak pumpkin into as many recipes as possible, and our seasonal calendars fill up quickly.

Your social media feeds are probably already full of pumpkin patch photos, but where are the best spots in your area?

Here’s a list of the top pumpkin patches to visit in St Helens and the surrounding areas this month, whether you’re doing it for the gram or seeking for a fun activity for the whole family.

So bundle up, put on your winter boots, and go directly to the pumpkin patch to select your cherished pumpkin.

Pick your ideal pumpkin from Birchall’s six-acre pumpkin patch, which features pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colors.

Children and adults are invited to have their pictures taken inside the farm’s tractor and combine, as well as at several photo spots and props located throughout the grounds.

Visitors can purchase a variety of eerie decorations, such as light up lanterns and toffee or chocolate apples, at the gift store.

Pumpkins range in price from £1 to £10, with a typical pumpkin costing £4 or three for £10; however, a’monster pumpkin’ costs £10 and a small ‘ghost’ pumpkin costs £1.

This year’s event features a brand new Gruffalo maze on a nearby field, which is a first for the event.

For a nominal cost of £2.50, families are invited to attend, and children are free to roam the self-guided trail in search of hand-carved carvings of the Gruffalo characters, as well as the Gruffalo himself.

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the pumpkin patch and till the end of November for the Gruffalo Maze.

Free admission to the pumpkin patch / £2.50 admission to the Gruffalo Maze – pumpkin prices range from £1 to £10.

Reeds Lane is located in Rainford, WA11 7JP.

