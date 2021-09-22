In September, there will be 12 major amendments to the Highway Code that every driver should be aware of.

A slew of new changes have been made to the Highway Code.

According to Birmingham Live, the government releases a list of amendments to the drivers code in March and September so that motorists are aware of the new legislation.

The majority of the adjustments made this month concerned how people should drive on smart highways.

The most recent revisions concern the use of the hard shoulder and stop zones.

Below are 12 of the most important changes to the Highway Code that drivers should be aware of.

Drivers should get enough sleep before a lengthy trip, and emergency zones and hard shoulders on highways should not be used for rest stops if the driver is tired.

Before drivers start out, they must have a valid driver’s license and insurance, their vehicles must be legal and roadworthy, and they must do basic vehicle maintenance and safety checks.

For each scheduled excursion, there must be enough car gasoline or charge.

Drivers should bring a fully charged mobile phone with emergency numbers and high-visibility apparel with them in case of an emergency.

When towing, reduced speed limitations may apply, and it may take longer to gain speed.

Trailers must be in good working order, including tyres, lights, and brakes; towing vehicles may need to use towing mirrors; and towing vehicles should not utilize the outside lanes on highways.

A secondary coupling mechanism is required by law to be installed on trailers.

Tailgating has been updated with new information on what it is, how it occurs, why it is harmful, and how to avoid it.

On icy roads, safe distances between vehicles are ten times greater.

As part of an update to rule 138, the overtaking rule now applies to dual carriageways with more than three lanes.

Except in an emergency, emergency spaces on highways are not to be used for stopping or parking.

Provisional drivers can only drive on the highway if they are accompanied by a qualified driving teacher and are driving a vehicle with red L plates (or D plates in Wales).

