In September 2021, there will be new Xbox games with gold support.

The new Games With Gold lineup for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is now available, bringing a diverse selection of games from Microsoft’s library to members.

Xbox Games With Gold for September 2021, like other months, includes some older Xbox 360 games as well as a few recent titles that are also available on PC. Subscribers will be able to play “Warhammer: Chaosbane,” “Mulaka,” “Zone of the Enders,” and “Samurai Shodown 2” starting next month.

The games will come with the regular set of privileges and benefits that Xbox Live Gold subscribers get, such as multiplayer and access to the previous month’s free games, presuming that players have claimed them previously. Here’s a summary of next month’s free games.

“Warhammer: Chaosbane” is a game published by Games Workshop.

It’s a hack-and-slash ARPG set in the “Warhammer Fantasy” setting that draws inspiration from famous games like “Diablo” and “Path of Exile.” “Warhammer: Chaosbane” immerses players in a dark fantasy world as one of four protagonists tasked with battling infinite hordes of Chaos and saving the Empire of Man from oblivion.

“Mulaka”

Indie developer Lienzo created the action-adventure game “Mulaka.” As players attempt to combat a spreading corruption that threatens to engulf the land, the game examines the rich mythos of northern Mexico. “Mulaka” includes puzzle solving, platforming, and quick hand-to-hand combat, as well as a story based on the genuine Tarahumara people, who are known for their extraordinary speed.

“Zone of the Enders HD Collection” is a collection of “Zone of the Enders” episodes.

This version of the original “Zone of The Enders” games includes redesigned art and improved audio, as well as revamped graphics that better complement the Xbox 360’s capabilities. Hideo Kojima created this third-person action game while still at Konami, and it follows the narrative of a young boy-turned-mech pilot who becomes entangled in a web of political instability and intrigue.

“Samurai Shodown II” is a sequel to “Samurai Shodown.”

This classic fighting game includes 15 fighters and an easy-to-understand battle system that will keep gamers on their toes. “Samurai Shodown II” was a popular arcade game at the time, and now players can fight to their hearts’ delight at home starting in September.