In recently datamined images, a Netflix and PlayStation partnership appears to be confirmed.

Netflix was reported a few days ago to be trying to disrupt the video game business, and it looks that, based on the newest datamined photographs, it will do so with a little help from Japanese gaming giant Sony.

Netflix is apparently planning to introduce Shark, an Xbox Game Pass-style service, with aid from Microsoft’s rival, Sony. Netflix appears to have a more sophisticated plan than anyone has recognized, as it appears that it does not only intend to broadcast video games, movies, and shows. Steve Moser, a reputable dataminer, recently posted a number of photographs he discovered on Netflix’s iOS app, which could substantiate suspicions that the corporation is entering the videogames industry.

A logo for “Shark” and another for “N Games” are included. In addition, the dataminer identified other photos that appeared to be related to PlayStation, including images of PS5 DualSense controllers and artwork from the film “Ghost of Tsushima.” There are a variety of reasons why images of PlayStation appear in the iOS app, including the potential that they are only placeholders.

“Could an image of PS5 controllers with Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima (director’s cut due Aug. 20th) signify a relationship with $SONY?” Moser appeared to entice fans. Some industry observers suggested that the datamined images could indicate that Netflix and Sony have reached an agreement. Sony enabling Netflix to stream some of its first-party games is a possibility.

For this type of service, Sony would prefer that its audience use its own PlayStation Now tool. However, if a deal with Netflix is reached, it is probable that the Japanese gaming giant will look to expand the reach of its games to audiences who do not own a PlayStation gaming system. Meanwhile, according to a recent Bloomberg story, Netflix wants to enter the video game market in 2022.

It further stated that the video streaming site has already employed former EA and Facebook execs to assist it in its initial foray into the gaming market. According to the source, “The games will appear alongside existing entertainment as a new programming category – similar to what Netflix achieved with documentaries or stand-up specials.” It further stated that “the business does not now plan to charge more for the content.”

Unfortunately, no official confirmation has been received. Brief News from Washington Newsday.