In ‘Psychonauts 2,’ here’s how to gain the Photo Mode Gadget and Filters.

Psychonauts 2 is jam-packed with beautiful sceneries and locations that you’ll want to photograph and share with your friends.

To facilitate this, a dedicated photo mode has been incorporated; however, unlike most games, this function is not available right away. This website’s guide to unlocking it may be found here.

How to Unlock the Photo Mode Gadget in Psychonauts 2

To access the photo mode in Psychonauts 2, you must first progress through the main plot. When you initially escape the Motherlobe and enter the quarry for the first time, it is pretty early in the game.

When you exit the Motherlobe, continue straight to Otto’s lab across the lake. Although there are marks on the floor that will direct you in the right way, the massive structure itself is difficult to miss.

You can either grab a ride on a rowing boat or just follow the signs to the edge of a footbridge to cross the lake (near the parked aircraft). A sequence of levitating platforms will spring from the water to assist you in getting to the other side.

Speak with the quirky scientist at his workshop counter once you’ve arrived at Otto’s laboratory. You can choose from a variety of chat options here, one of which allows you to inquire whether he has any devices that you can borrow.

If you choose this option, Otto will give you the “Thought Tuner” (which allows you to travel to sections of the globe that would otherwise be unreachable) as well as the “Otto-Shot” equipment. The latter is an in-game camera that pauses the action and allows you to take properly composed screenshots by holding down the right button. This is the game’s equivalent of a photo mode.

Photo Mode Filters in ‘Psychonauts 2′: How to Unlock Them

The “Otto-Shot” base version allows you to posture Raz, alter your viewpoint, zoom in on little details, and, of course, take screenshots. In addition, completing this task will get you the achievement “Shutterbug.”

However, if you want to try out different photo filters, you’ll have to spend some in-game money. Each of these add-ons will set you back 75 psitanium. This is a condensed version of the information.